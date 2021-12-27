Tamil singer-actor Manikka Vinayagam passes away, MK Stalin pays tribute

Playback singer and actor Manikka Vinayagam passed away on Sunday in Chennai. He was 78. As per reports, he passed away due to heart-related complications.

Vinayagam, who has sung about 15,000 folk and devotional songs, was the youngest son of Bharathanatyam guru Vazhuvoor B Ramaiah Pillai. He was the nephew of noted music composer and singer C. S. Jayaraman, under whom he received his formal training in singing. He began his career as a playback singer by crooning the funky duet number ‘Kannukkulla Gelathi’ from Vikram’s Dhil, which came out in 2001. And he never looked back. In a career spanning 20 years, he has recorded close to 800 film songs.

Vinayagam also explored his talent in acting. He made a notable debut as an actor with the 2003 romantic comedy Thiruda Thirudi. He had played the role of a father who is in a state of permanent disappointment when it comes to matters of his aimless and irresponsible son, played by Dhanush. Later, he went on to play supporting characters in Perazhagan, Giri, Yutham Sei, Vettaikaran to name a few.

Several musicians have condoled the death of Vinayagam. “Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the noted Singer, Music Director and Actor Manikka Vinayagam sir. May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted popular singer K S Chithra.

Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the noted Singer, Music Director and Actor Manikka Vinayagam sir. May his soul rest in peace.

Manikka Vinayagam sir is no more .. Shocking news ..He was an unbelievable musician and singer .. Thank you for the music sir

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also took to Twitter and expressed his deep condolences. He said Vinayagam had huge admiration towards former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He also visited Vinayagam’s residence in Adyar to play his last respects to the departed singer.