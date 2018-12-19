Tamil releases this week: Maari 2, Seethakathi, Kanaa and more

This weekend, quite a few Tamil films will hit the screens. Here’s everything you need to know about the films releasing this week.

Seethakathi

Advertising

Releasing on December 20, Seethakathi is helmed by Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom director Balaji Tharaneetharan and stars Vijay Sethupathy in the lead. Seethakathi is Sethupathy’s 25th film. Based on the trailer, the actor seems to be playing a veteran artiste called Ayya Adhimoolam.

Vijay Sethupathy is known for his versatility and is riding high on the successes of 96 and Chekka Chivantha Vanam. According to sources, he is expected to appear in three different get-ups in the film and noted Hollywood technician Kevin Haney has designed his look. The movie also stars Gayathrie and J Mahendran.

Maari 2

The sequel of Maari is releasing on December 21. Dhanush is set to reprise his role as the moustache-twirling gangster who wears floral shirts and lungi. The movie will pick up right where the first film ended, and has generated quite some buzz because of its cast. Popular Malayalam actors Sai Pallavi and Tovino Thomas will be playing the heroine and the antagonist, respectively. Actors Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Krishna will also play pivotal roles in the film. Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Productions will bankroll the film and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has teamed up with Dhanush after a decade.

Adanga Maaru

Advertising

Jayam Ravi’s latest film Adanga Maaru is for fans of the thriller genre. Releasing on December 21, Ravi will be seen playing an honest cop-turned-vigilante who takes on the system. The movie is directed by debutant Karthik Thangavel and also stars Raashi Khanna, Jayam Ravi, Muniskanth, Azhagam Perumal, Suresh Chandra Menon, Sampathraj, Poorna and Ponvannan. The movie is produced by Sujatha Vijaykumar and Sam CS has composed the music.

Kanaa

Starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Sathyaraj and Darshan in lead roles, Kanaa is an upcoming women-centric sports film that is all set to release on December 21. After playing an important role in this year’s big hit Vada Chennai, Aishwarya will be seen playing the role of an aspiring cricketer who overcomes all obstacles to achieve her dream. Veteran actor Sathyaraj will be playing Aishwarya Rajesh’s father and a farmer in distress.

Though Kollywood isn’t known for its sports films, (Chennai 600028, Jeeva, Venilla Kabadi Kuzhu and Irudhi Suttru were few that went on to become hits), Kanaa will be Kollywood’s first women-centric sports film in a while. Directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, this movie also marks Sivakarthikeyan debut as a producer. He will be also be seen in an extended role in the film.

Silukkuvar Patti Singam

Releasing on December 21, this light-hearted comedy film stars Vishnuu Vishal and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. Directed by Chella, Vishnuu will play a police constable in Silukkuvar Patti Singam. Audiences will get to see the actor in a diametrically opposite role after his last release Raatsasan, where he also played a cop. Oviya of Bigg Boss fame will be seen in a cameo in the film. Silukkuvar Patti Singam also stars Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Karunakaran, Mansoor Ali Khan and Livingstone. Leon James has composed the music and the movie is being produced by Vishnuu Vishal himself.