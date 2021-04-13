Streaming guide: 5 latest movies you can stream this Tamil New Year

If you are worried that you cannot watch a new movie in theatres on Tamil New Year as the country is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 infections, don’t worry. We have got you covered. Thanks to the advent of OTT platforms in India, we never have to worry about what to watch next.

Here are the five movies you can stream this Tamil Puthandu:

Mandela

Written and directed by Madonne Ashwin, this film is a timely political satire that exposes the flaws in our democratic structures. The film stars Yogi Babu as a low-caste barber in a deeply divided village. His life takes a dramatic turn after he becomes an eligible voter. The film also stars Sheela Rajkumar, Sangili Murugan and G. M. Sundar in supporting roles. Mandela is streaming on Netflix.

Anbirkiniyal

Directed by Gokul, it is the official remake of the Malayalam hit Helen. When the film released in theatres earlier in March, it garnered a lot of acclaim from the critics and the audience alike. The film stars Keerthi Pandian and Arun Pandian in the lead roles. Anbirkiniyal is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Pakkir

It is the Tamil dubbed version of the Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. Directed by Ken Scott, the film is based on the novel by Romain Puertolas titled The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe. It stars Dhanush in that titular role, along with other well-known international actors. Pakkiri is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sangathalaivan

Written and directed by Manimaran of Udhayam NH4, Sangathalaivan is produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The film revolves around a man who begins to embrace communist ideology in a capitalist society. The film stars Samuthirakani, Karunas, Ramya Subramanian and others. It is streaming on Disney plus Hostar.

Teddy

Director Shakti Soundar Rajan’s latest film seems to have already caught the imagination of the young audience, thanks to the stuffed teddy bear toy, which can talk, walk and even deliver a few punchlines. The film has Arya, Sayyeshaa, Magizh Thirumeni, Sathish, Karunakaran in the star cast. Teddy is streaming on Disney plus Hotstar.