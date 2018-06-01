Tamil Padam 2 teaser: Save the date for this crazy laugh riot

A still from the teaser A still from the teaser

Every meme maker who knows Tamil is going to be busy for the next couple of days. After all, they have just gotten a treasure trove of content that they can use for several weeks together in form of a forty-second teaser. The makers of the spoof sequel Tamil Padam 2 have released a video and it is crazy. Replete with film, social, and political references, CS Amudhan and team have given us the perfect teaser.

To enjoy this teaser completely, the viewers need to do something very important. The forty-second clip (incredibly enjoyable in full as well) has a few-second montage that whooshes past. Hit pause and patiently go through each frame and you will be astonished. The jokes are innumerable and so are the films. We have references to Thupparivaalan, VIP 2, Mersal, Neethane En Ponvasantham, Ambala, 24, Vivegam, 2.0, Thuppaki, Aayudha Ezhuthu, Mankatha amid so many others. But the gags don’t end there. We get a glimpse of a ‘piracy prevention department’ headed by ‘Vishal’. Even the smaller films like Chennai to Singapore and even Godfather finds a mention in this insane montage cut by the editor TS Suresh. CS Amudhan doesn’t stop there as deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, Vijay Mallya, Sathyaraj, MK Stalin and even MS Dhoni get a joke — all in forty seconds! In specific, don’t miss the ‘Mallaya Sarbath Kadai (Mallaya juice shop), Sathyaraj Halwa Kadai (Sathyaraj’s halwa shop) and Siva’s ragasiya pathavi erpu vizha (A secret swearing in of Siva as a CBI officer).

The prequel Tamil Padam was rollicking laughathon and if this brilliant teaser is anything to go by, we have a worthy sequel in hand. Tamil Padam stars Mirchi Siva, Ishwarya Menon, Sathish, Manobala amid others. The film is being bankrolled by Y Not Studios.

