Tamizh Padam 2 box office: CS Amudhan, Shiva’s spoof film continues robust run

Thanks to some hilarious, out of box marketing and promotions, the buzz around Tamizh Padam 2 was extremely high. And the film which released on Thursday has met with predominantly positive reviews and taken a strong opening at the box office. The film, reportedly, collected a gross of Rs 63 lakh in Chennai city on Day 1. Notably, Tamizh Padam 2 was also one of the few films which had early morning shows in Chennai even though it wasn’t headlined by a top star. Usually, the tradition is only reserved for stars such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Vijay etc. The figures are impressive for a film that isn’t shouldered by a major star.

Meanwhile, the film has taken a great opening in other centres as well including the US. According to trade trackers, Tamizh Padam 2 collected a gross of USD 47,223 from premieres and Day 1. With the positive word of mouth bringing more people to the theatres, the number will rise over the weekend.

Directed by CS Amudhan, Tamizh Padam 2 is a sequel to the spoof franchise he started with Tamizh Padam. Starring Shiva, Tamizh Padam parodied cop films in Kollywood.

Apart from Shiva, Tamzih Padam 2 also stars Satish and Iswarya Menon in lead roles. The film is bankrolled by Y Not Studios.

Tamizh Padam 2’s parody list is quite exhaustive — from Rajinikanth to Sivakarthikeyan, the film spares no one for a joke. Several of Tamil Nadu’s well known political faces were also parodied heavily.

