Tamil New Year: Rajinikanth, Suriya, Kajal Aggarwal wish their fans

As the people of Tamil Nadu usher in a new year of prosperity and good luck, Kollywood celebrities have turned to micro-blogging sites such as Twitter and Instagram to wish their fans on this auspicious occasion of Tamil Puthandu or Tamil New Year. Tamil Puthandu marks the first day of the Chithirai month and is celebrated by Tamil people across the world.

Kollywood stars Rajinikanth, Kajal Aggarwal and music composers Ghibran and Devi Sri Prasad tweeted their wishes.

“Anaivarukkum Iniya Tamizh Puthaandu Nal Vaazhthukkal…Wishing my Tamil audience a very happy new year 😊”, tweeted actress Kajal Aggarwal.

Anaivarukkum Iniya Tamizh Puthaandu Nal Vaazhthukkal…

Wishing my Tamil audience a very happy new year 😊 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 14, 2019

Varu Sarathkumar conveyed new year wishes from Malaysia where she is shooting her next film, Chasing. She also took the occasion to share the first look of the film.

Actor Suriya Sivakumar wished his fans and also shared a poster from his upcoming film with KV Anand, Kaapan, and announced that the official teaser for the film will be launched tonight, as a treat to his fans.

Singer Kailash Kher wished his fans on Instagram with a photo and the caption, “Yen iniya tamil makkale…anaivarukum Tamizh Puthandu nalvazhthukal.🙏”