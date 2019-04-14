Tamil New Year: Rajinikanth, Suriya, Kajal Aggarwal wish their fans

As the people of Tamil Nadu usher in a new year of prosperity and good luck, Kollywood celebrities have turned to micro-blogging sites such as Twitter and Instagram to wish their fans on this auspicious occasion of Tamil Puthandu or Tamil New Year. Tamil Puthandu marks the first day of the Chithirai month and is celebrated by Tamil people across the world.
Kollywood stars Rajinikanth, Kajal Aggarwal and music composers Ghibran and Devi Sri Prasad tweeted their wishes.
அனைவருக்கும் என் இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள் 🙏🏻
— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 14, 2019
“Anaivarukkum Iniya Tamizh Puthaandu Nal Vaazhthukkal…Wishing my Tamil audience a very happy new year 😊”, tweeted actress Kajal Aggarwal.
Anaivarukkum Iniya Tamizh Puthaandu Nal Vaazhthukkal…
Wishing my Tamil audience a very happy new year 😊
— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 14, 2019
உலகளாவிய தமிழ் மக்களுக்கு என் இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்.
#தமிழ்புத்தாண்டுவாழ்த்துக்கள் #TamilNewYear #tamilnewyear2019 #தமிழ்புத்தாண்டு
— Ghibran (@GhibranOfficial) April 14, 2019
Varu Sarathkumar conveyed new year wishes from Malaysia where she is shooting her next film, Chasing. She also took the occasion to share the first look of the film.
இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துக்கள் from our team #Chasing shoot in progress#Malaysia
Directed by #Veerakumar
Producer #Balachandran
DOP @krishnasamy_e
Music #Dhasi@Bala_actor@YAMUNA7102#actorjerrold#ActorSwissRaghu@MachendranRamya@jaya_stylist @Aadhi86200835 @onlynikil pic.twitter.com/jywuXv9vcF
— varalaxmi sarathkumar (@varusarath) April 14, 2019
Actor Suriya Sivakumar wished his fans and also shared a poster from his upcoming film with KV Anand, Kaapan, and announced that the official teaser for the film will be launched tonight, as a treat to his fans.
அனைவருக்கும் இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்..!! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Yv7KP5AS1a
— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) April 14, 2019
Singer Kailash Kher wished his fans on Instagram with a photo and the caption, “Yen iniya tamil makkale…anaivarukum Tamizh Puthandu nalvazhthukal.🙏”