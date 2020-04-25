Tamil Nadu theater owners considering ban on Suriya’s movies

This decision taken by The Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association might also affect the release of Suriya’s highly anticipated film Soorarai Pottru. This decision taken by The Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association might also affect the release of Suriya’s highly anticipated film Soorarai Pottru.

The news of Jyotika’s latest film Ponmagal Vandhal, bankrolled by husband Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, being directly released on an OTT platform has upset The Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association. The association’s general secretary, R Panneerselvam, has voiced his displeasure at the announcement and even said that the body has decided to not release Suriya’s movies in theaters.

In a video posted on social media, Panneerselvam said that he was unhappy with Ponmagal Vandhal producer Suriya’s decision to release the movie on Amazon Prime Video instead of theaters. He said that movies made for the big screen must first hit theaters.

He added, “This producer has flouted this rule and has given his movie to an OTT platform. We condemn it strongly. We contacted the producer and told him not to do this, but he didn’t listen to us. Hence, we have told him to release all the movies his company produces and all the movies featuring him directly on OTT platforms. It is our collective stand that we don’t need those movies.”

Helmed by debutant JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal was set to hit theaters on March 27, but the release got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from Jyotika, the film also stars K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiban, Pratap Pothen and Pandirarajan.

