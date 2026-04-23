Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Vijay, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Kamal Haasan cast votes

It is polling day in Tamil Nadu today, and the internet is abuzz with pictures and videos of several film industry personalities stepping out to cast their votes. This election holds particular significance as it marks actor Vijay’s first since announcing his political party last year. After months of campaigning, public promises, and even legal battles surrounding his upcoming film Jana Nayagan, all eyes are now on whether the “Jana” will truly make him a “Nayagan.”

A host of prominent celebrities were spotted at polling booths across the state, including superstar Rajinikanth, filmmaker Atlee, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and actors Dhanush, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan, and Shruti Haasan. Many of them were seen proudly displaying their inked fingers after voting.