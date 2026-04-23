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Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Vijay, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Kamal Haasan cast votes
This election holds particular significance as it marks actor Vijay’s first since announcing his political party last year.
It is polling day in Tamil Nadu today, and the internet is abuzz with pictures and videos of several film industry personalities stepping out to cast their votes. This election holds particular significance as it marks actor Vijay’s first since announcing his political party last year. After months of campaigning, public promises, and even legal battles surrounding his upcoming film Jana Nayagan, all eyes are now on whether the “Jana” will truly make him a “Nayagan.”
A host of prominent celebrities were spotted at polling booths across the state, including superstar Rajinikanth, filmmaker Atlee, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and actors Dhanush, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan, and Shruti Haasan. Many of them were seen proudly displaying their inked fingers after voting.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Superstar Rajinikanth shows his inked finger after casting his vote at Stella Maris School in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/5Ti3z0yyLF
— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026
Rajinikanth, who had stepped out for his routine morning walk, made a quick stop to cast his vote. Dressed in white, he greeted fans at the venue and posed with his inked finger. Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan were seen twinning in black as they arrived together at the polling booth. Ajith Kumar, dressed in an all-white outfit, posed in his signature style while showing his inked finger to the cameras.
Finally the TN Assembly Election day is here! Ajith Kumar was one of the first to cast his vote in Thiruvanmiyur. pic.twitter.com/tctounEZsL
— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 23, 2026
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Dhanush arrived at the venue amid tight police security due to the heavy crowd and media presence. After casting his vote, he briefly acknowledged the cameras before leaving. Anirudh Ravichander was also spotted at a polling booth in a light yellow shirt paired with beige trousers. Meanwhile, Atlee, currently in the news for his upcoming project Raaka, turned up in a white striped shirt and posed after voting.
Actor #Dhanush cast his vote! pic.twitter.com/aikoJVRTV7
— Kolly Buzz (@KollyBuzz) April 23, 2026
Amid the star-studded turnout, all attention remained on Vijay, the newly turned actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief. Contesting from Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur, he arrived at a Chennai polling station under tight security. Videos and images circulating online showed large crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of him. Dressed in his signature white shirt, Vijay greeted the media and supporters with a smile, marking a crucial moment in his political journey.
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