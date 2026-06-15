Vijay and Sangeetha appear in court for divorce hearing; proceedings adjourned to August

Ever since initial reports regarding it emerged in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the public has been closely monitoring the developments in the divorce petition filed by Sangeetha, seeking dissolution of her marriage with former actor Vijay (née C Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar), who currently serves as the Chief Minister of the state.

However, the proceedings seem to be moving at a snail’s pace in court at the moment. Although the case came up for hearing at the Chengalpattu Mahila Court on Monday, June 15, it was adjourned to another day soon enough without any major developments.

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According to Hindustan Times, both Vijay and Sangeetha were present to attend the session, as previously directed by the court. However, the court adjourned the proceedings, which began at 10.30 am, soon enough and posted the matter to Friday, August 7, for further hearing.

Chengalpattu court orders personal appearance

When the case first came up on April 20, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha was present; their respective lawyers appeared instead.

Although their counsels requested permission to appear virtually, citing security and logistical concerns, the court rejected the appeal and ordered the two to attend the June 15 hearing in person. Thus, both Vijay and Sangeetha arrived at the Chengalpattu Mahila Court on Monday.

Sangeetha’s allegations of infidelity, ‘mental cruelty’

It was in late February 2026 that initial reports emerged stating that Sangeetha had filed for divorce from Vijay. In the petition, she levelled allegations of infidelity against the actor-turned-politician.

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Claiming that he is involved in an extramarital affair with a female co-star, Sangeetha maintained that this caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”

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Though Vijay initially assured her that the relationship would end, she alleged in her petition that he continued the adulterous relationship regardless, leading to “mental cruelty,” public humiliation arising from social media posts, emotional neglect, and constructive desertion.

Although Sangeetha didn’t name the actor with whom Vijay is in a relationship, rumours have been rife since then that it’s Trisha Krishnan, with whom he has worked in several movies over the years. However, the two have yet to react to this.

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A 27-year marriage under the spotlight

For the unversed, Vijay married Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil, on August 25, 1999, long before he rose to become one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars and eventually the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. They are parents to two children: a son, Jason Sanjay, and a daughter, Dhivya Sasha.