Tamil Nadu CM Vijay flaunts cricket bat signed by Virat Kohli. See pics 

Actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay has been making headlines ever since he took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Just days after filmmaker Venkat Prabhu gifted him the number plate that seemingly predicted his political victory, Vijay has now received another special gift. On Friday, the MRF team gifted him a cricket bat signed by star cricketer Virat Kohli. Photos of ‘Thalapathy’ proudly posing with the bat have since gone viral on social media.

Several photos of Vijay meeting the MRF team at the state secretariat surfaced online. MRF Chairman and Managing Director KM Mammen, Vice Chairman and Managing Director Arun Mammen, and Managing Director Rahul Mammen were seen meeting the actor-politician to discuss the company’s operations in Tamil Nadu.