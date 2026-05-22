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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay flaunts cricket bat signed by Virat Kohli. See pics
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay recently received a cricket bat signed by Virat Kohli. Check out the photos.
Actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay has been making headlines ever since he took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Just days after filmmaker Venkat Prabhu gifted him the number plate that seemingly predicted his political victory, Vijay has now received another special gift. On Friday, the MRF team gifted him a cricket bat signed by star cricketer Virat Kohli. Photos of ‘Thalapathy’ proudly posing with the bat have since gone viral on social media.
Several photos of Vijay meeting the MRF team at the state secretariat surfaced online. MRF Chairman and Managing Director KM Mammen, Vice Chairman and Managing Director Arun Mammen, and Managing Director Rahul Mammen were seen meeting the actor-politician to discuss the company’s operations in Tamil Nadu.
In the photos, Vijay proudly showed off the cricket bat signed by Virat Kohli. ‘Thalapathy’ is seen wearing a sharply tailored black suit paired with a crisp white open-collar shirt. Adding a traditional touch, he has draped a veshti with gold zari borders over one shoulder.
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Just a few days ago, filmmaker Venkat Prabhu had gifted Vijay a framed number plate from their 2024 film, The Greatest of All Time, which was a manifestation for Vijay to win the elections. The number plate read, ‘TN 07 CM 2026’, which Venkat got framed with a poster of them fistbumping. When Vijay became the Chief Minister, many social media users had tagged the director while posting videos from the movie, pointing out how he had predicted Vijay’s victory.
மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு.ச. ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்களை இன்று (22.05.2026) தலைமைச் செயலகத்தில், எம்.ஆர்.எஃப் லிமிடெட் நிறுவனத்தின் தலைவர் மற்றும் மேலாண்மை இயக்குநர் திரு. கே.எம். மம்மன், துணைத் தலைவர் மற்றும் மேலாண்மை இயக்குநர் திரு. அருண் மம்மன், மேலாண்மை இயக்குநர் திரு.… pic.twitter.com/IIDoBliOt5
— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) May 22, 2026
Vijay, the son of filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and singer Shobh, has long been an ardent supporter of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Over the years, the actor-politician has often spoken about his admiration for the Chennai-based franchise. He was also one of the brand ambassadors for CSK during the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008. Vijay is also known to share a close bond with former CSK captain MS Dhoni.
Vijay’s last film
Vijay will be seen next in H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan. The movie, also featuring Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, has been postponed indefinitely due to certification issues. In April, the unreleased film was leaked on the internet, leading to arrests of nine people.
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