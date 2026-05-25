Tamil Nadu CM Vijay allows theatres to run 5 shows daily for new releases in first week

In a significant move that is likely to be a shot in the arm for ailing Tamil cinema, Chief Minister and former actor Vijay has allowed theatres across the state to schedule five daily shows of any new film for the first seven days of its release. According to an order issued by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday, May 25, the new directive also applies to weekends, public holidays, and local festival days.

Vijay passed the order after consideration of a representation he received on May 16 from representatives of the Tamil film industry. “Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has announced that all theatres across Tamil Nadu screening newly released Tamil films will be permitted to run five shows per day for seven days from the date of release. The Chief Minister reviewed petitions submitted by various stakeholders in the film industry on May 16, 2026. Following this, he issued the necessary directive,” the order read.