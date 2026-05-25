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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay allows theatres to run 5 shows daily for new releases in first week
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay has allowed theatres to run five daily shows for new films during the first seven days of release, including weekends and festivals.
In a significant move that is likely to be a shot in the arm for ailing Tamil cinema, Chief Minister and former actor Vijay has allowed theatres across the state to schedule five daily shows of any new film for the first seven days of its release. According to an order issued by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday, May 25, the new directive also applies to weekends, public holidays, and local festival days.
Vijay passed the order after consideration of a representation he received on May 16 from representatives of the Tamil film industry. “Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has announced that all theatres across Tamil Nadu screening newly released Tamil films will be permitted to run five shows per day for seven days from the date of release. The Chief Minister reviewed petitions submitted by various stakeholders in the film industry on May 16, 2026. Following this, he issued the necessary directive,” the order read.
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What do current rules say?
As per the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, theatres are permitted to screen only four shows per day. Special permission could be granted by the government for additional shows on specific occasions, such as public holidays or festival days, or for films released on special occasions, or those that debuted in connection with state or national celebrations.
The fifth “special show” was allowed only during local festivals or public holidays. For this, theatre owners and/or the makers of the respective movies had to obtain approval from the district collectors concerned or, in Chennai, the city police commissioner. The government also had to issue separate orders granting approval for the additional shows.
தமிழ்நாட்டிலுள்ள அனைத்து திரையரங்குகளில், புதிய தமிழ்த் திரைப்படங்கள் வெளியிடப்படும் நாளிலிருந்து ஏழு நாட்களுக்கு தினசரி ஜந்து காட்சிகள் திரையிடஅனுமதியளித்து⁰மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர்
திரு ச.ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்கள் உத்தரவு#CMJosephVijay pic.twitter.com/RpUK6AL8kC
— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) May 25, 2026
Pointing out that the request submitted by the theatre owners’ associations was reasonable, Vijay gave a nod to cinema halls screening new films to run five shows daily for seven days from the date of release. “This permission also applies to dubbed films, re-released films, children’s films, and films screened in both digital and non-digital formats,” the order added.
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