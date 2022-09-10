scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visits filmmaker Bharathiraja after latter’s discharge from hospital

Bharathiraja, who was undergoing treatment for a lung infection, was discharged from the hospital on Friday

BharathirajaBharathiraja was discharged on Friday. (Photo: Facebook/Bharathiraja)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister KN Nehru, and lyricist Vairamuthu recently visited filmmaker Bharathiraja at his residence in Neelangarai, Chennai. Bharathiraja, who was undergoing treatment for a severe lung infection, at MGM Healthcare, was discharged on Friday.

CM Stalin, Vairamuthu, KN Nehru visit Bharathiraja at his residence CM Stalin, Vairamuthu, KN Nehru visit Bharathiraja at his residence (PR Photo)

The filmmaker was admitted to the hospital on August 26. The official statement from MGM Healthcare read, “Legendary filmmaker/actor Bharathiraja, 81, was admitted at our hospital on 26/8/2022 with complaints of altered sensorium. He was evaluated and monitored in our medical Intensive Care Unit under a multi-disciplinary team of doctors and medical professionals. He was subsequently transferred to the ward after his condition stabilised and he showed clinical improvement. His condition is currently stable and was discharged today (sic).”

Speaking to the media, Manoj, Bharathiraja’s son, said thanked the doctors. “Dad is doing well with the same sense of humour. You can see the same old Bharathiraja. I must only thank MGM Healthcare. We brought him to the hospital in a very critical state, but the doctors saved him.” Manoj also quashed the rumour that the family was facing financial constraints for the treatment of the filmmaker. “I request everyone the facts before sharing it. There were rumours that we were struggling to pay the hospital expenses. It is untrue. I solely took care of my father.”

ALSO READ |Thiruchitrambalam review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s rom-com proves that you don’t need guns to blow audience’s mind

Bharathiraja, who has also become an established actor, was last seen in Dhanush Thiruchitrambalam. He was lauded by critics and fans for his performance as a ‘cool’ grandfather.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 04:05:25 pm
Next Story

Kerala: Mayor Arya Rajendran sacks cleaning staff over Onam protest, ‘irks’ CPI(M) leadership

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Charles ascends to a role he has prepared for all his life
Britain's New King

Charles ascends to a role he has prepared for all his life

Premium
Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune
Know Your City

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune

EC sends opinion to Governor on Basant Soren disqualification plea

EC sends opinion to Governor on Basant Soren disqualification plea

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?
ICYMI

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release
Brahmastra Day 1

Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release

From choosing best IIT to deciding right engineering branch; IIT Prof answers questions
JOSAA Counselling

From choosing best IIT to deciding right engineering branch; IIT Prof answers questions

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Fake message from Adar's number, Serum Institute duped of Rs 1 crore 

Fake message from Adar's number, Serum Institute duped of Rs 1 crore 

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners
The Many Lives of Agyeya

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia attend Ganpati puja at Maharashtra CM’s home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement