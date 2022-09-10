Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visits filmmaker Bharathiraja after latter’s discharge from hospital

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister KN Nehru, and lyricist Vairamuthu recently visited filmmaker Bharathiraja at his residence in Neelangarai, Chennai. Bharathiraja, who was undergoing treatment for a severe lung infection, at MGM Healthcare, was discharged on Friday.

The filmmaker was admitted to the hospital on August 26. The official statement from MGM Healthcare read, “Legendary filmmaker/actor Bharathiraja, 81, was admitted at our hospital on 26/8/2022 with complaints of altered sensorium. He was evaluated and monitored in our medical Intensive Care Unit under a multi-disciplinary team of doctors and medical professionals. He was subsequently transferred to the ward after his condition stabilised and he showed clinical improvement. His condition is currently stable and was discharged today (sic).”

Speaking to the media, Manoj, Bharathiraja’s son, said thanked the doctors. “Dad is doing well with the same sense of humour. You can see the same old Bharathiraja. I must only thank MGM Healthcare. We brought him to the hospital in a very critical state, but the doctors saved him.” Manoj also quashed the rumour that the family was facing financial constraints for the treatment of the filmmaker. “I request everyone the facts before sharing it. There were rumours that we were struggling to pay the hospital expenses. It is untrue. I solely took care of my father.”

Bharathiraja, who has also become an established actor, was last seen in Dhanush Thiruchitrambalam. He was lauded by critics and fans for his performance as a ‘cool’ grandfather.