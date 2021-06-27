scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Sunday Reads

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin graces wedding ceremony of director Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya, see photos

In photos and videos from the wedding ceremony, MK Stalin can be seen blessing the couple, taking part in rituals and posing for the photos.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 27, 2021 2:29:05 pm
shankar daughter wedding, mk stalin, mk stalin shankar daughter weddingAishwarya married the cricketer Rohit Damodharan. (Photo: PR Handout)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attended the wedding of noted filmmaker Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya. In photos and videos from the wedding ceremony, the DMK politician can be seen blessing the couple, taking part in rituals and posing for the photos.

Aishwarya married the cricketer Rohit Damodharan. The event, due to Covid-19 related restrictions, was attended by family members and close friends.

Aishwarya, a doctor, is the eldest daughter of Shankar and his wife Easwari Shankar. Damodharan is a cricketer who plays from Madurai Panthers in TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Aishwarya, Rohit Damodharan Aishwarya and Rohit Damodharan posing for the photographers. (Photo: PR Handout) shankar daughter wedding, mk staling As per an India Today report, the wedding was held at a resort in Mahabalipuram. (Photo: PR Handout) aishwarya wedding, shankar daughter wedding, mk stalin, mk stalin shankar daughter wedding Aishwarya is the eldest daughter of Shankar and his wife Easwari Shankar. (Photo: PR Handout)

As per an India Today report, the wedding was held at a resort in Mahabalipuram.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Shankar is best known for films like Enthiran and 2.0, both starring Rajinikanth. He is currently shooting his upcoming film, a vigilante action thriller called Indian 2, which is a sequel to his 1996 film Indian. The film brings back Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu from the original.

Lyca Productions, which was also behind 2.0, is bankrolling the project.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Inside Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai dreamy baby shower
Kishwer Merchantt’s baby shower is sugar, spice and everything nice

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 27: Latest News

Advertisement