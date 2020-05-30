Tamil Nadu announces further easing of curbs for shooting TV serials

Television serials in Tamil Nadu can resume shooting with a maximum of 60 people on set from May 31. Television serials in Tamil Nadu can resume shooting with a maximum of 60 people on set from May 31.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced further relaxation in curbs for shooting of TV serials, allowing more professionals to be employed on the sets.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami recalled he had earlier allowed filming of TV serials on May 21 with a maximum of 20 actors and technicians but said the industry had pleaded to enhance the number.

Two industry bodies had informed the government that it was not possible to shoot serials with the said cap of 20 professionals, Palaniswami said in a statement.

“Heeding their request, a maximum of 60 actors and technicians can be employed for the shoots from May 31,” Edappadi K. Palaniswami said.

“A one-time approval should be obtained from the Chennai Corporation Commissioner or District Collector, based upon the jurisdiction, before commencement of the shooting,” he added.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that those involved in the making of the serials should follow all “restrictions” imposed by the central and state governments “without fail” and the producers should ensure that.

