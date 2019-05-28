Tamil movies releasing this week: NGK and Devi 2

The last week of May will see the release of two highly anticipated Tamil films. Actor Suriya will kick off 2019 with NGK. The film will mark his first collaboration with ace director Selvaraghavan. Devi 2, starring Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia, is also hitting the screens, promising scares and laughs in equal measure.

NGK

Actor Suriya starrer NGK has been making waves since its official announcement. The film is director Selvraghavan’s first release in over six years and expectations are running high. Bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the cast also includes Rakul Preet, Sai Pallavi, Jagapathi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ponvannan, Thalaivasal Vijay, Vela Ramamoorthy, Guru Somasundaram and Aruldoss among others. The political-drama promises to have all the elements of a classic Selvraghavan film and is expected to be an intense, gritty film. NGK is slated to release on May 31.

Devi 2

Actors Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia have teamed up for the sequel of Devi. Going by the trailer, the spirit of Ruby, from the first film, is still very much present in the lives of the protagonists. Helmed by Vijay, Devi 2 also stars Kovai Sarala, Nandita Swetha and RJ Balaji. The horror comedy will release on May 31.