Tamil movies releasing this week: Mr Local and Monster

The month of May has not been good for Kollywood as multiple films have faced issues on their way to the theaters. This week looks to offer some respite for Tamil film buffs as Mr Local and Monster are scheduled to hit screens.

Advertising

Mr. Local

After the success of Velaikaran, actors Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara are teaming up once again for Mr. Local. Directed by M Rajesh of Oru Kal Oru Kannadi fame, the romantic comedy also stars Yogi Babu, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Sathish, RJ Balaji and Robo Shankar among others. Jointly bankrolled by K. E. Gnanavel Raja and Udhayanidhi Stalin, HipHop Tamizha has given the music for the film.

Monster

SJ Suryah, who was last seen playing the baddie in Vijay-starrer Mersal, will return to the big screen with Monster, a fantasy-comedy film. Primarily aimed at children, Monster also features Priya Bhavani Shankar and Karunakaran. Nelson Venkatesan of Oru Naal Koothu fame has helmed the film.

This weekend will also witness the release of Sivakumar directorial Natpuna Ennanu Theriyumay, starring Kavin and Remya Nambeesan.