Tamil films to watch after Tamil Nadu Board 12th results 2019

The Tamil Nadu Board 12th results 2019 are out and what better way to celebrate than watching the latest Tamil films. The stress of exams and the pressure of results lead to a lot of anxiety in the students and so going for a movie is just the way to begin the celebrations.

Here are some of the latest Tamil films that students can catch over the weekend.

Kanchana 3

The horror comedy stars Raghava Lawrence, Vedhika, Devadarshini, Sriman, Manobala, Kovai Sarala, Sathyaraj, Oviya, Soori, Kabir Duhan Singh and Yogi Babu among others. Directed by Raghava, this is the fourth installment in the Kanchana series. The choreographer-actor-director has amped up the formula used by him through the Kanchana series since it began in 2007.

Vellaipookal

This film marks the comeback of seasoned comedian Vivekh in the lead role. The film is set in the United States and is the story of a retired Tamil Nadu cop who is drawn into a case of serial kidnappings. Directed by newcomer Vivek Elangovan, the film also stars Charle, Pooja Devariya and Paige Henderson among others.

Vivekh earlier told indianexpress.com in an interview, “When I was approached with Vellaipookal, I thought to myself—hey, I never dreamt I would do something like this—so what’s wrong with doing it? I loved the premise of the story. We shot at the Washington Nuclear reactor, Mount Rainier, an active volcano, and other places in the US. The experience was nothing short of amazing.”

Mehandi Circus

Starring Madhampatty Rangaraj alongside Shweta Tripathi, this film marks Tripathi’s debut in Tamil films. She is known for her roles in web series like Mirzapur and the recently released Laakhon Mein Ek. The film has been directed by newcomer Raju Saravananan and has been written by Raju Murugan of Joker fame. The film also stars RJ Vigneshkanth and Vela Ramamoorthy.