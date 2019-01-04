Most-awaited Tamil films of 2019: Petta, Viswasam, Thalapathy 63, Dhruva Natchathiram, NGK and more

A slew of big-ticket Tamil films is waiting to hit the screens in 2019. Here is a list of top films that we are sure will set the box office on fire.

Rajinikanth will flag off the new year at the Tamil box office with his upcoming film Petta. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha and Sasikumar among others, is set to hit the screens on January 10. The trailer of the film has promised to bring back the 90s energy of Rajinikanth. And Anirudh Ravichander’s music has also done a huge favour by creating a celebratory mood around the Rajinikanth starrer.

Thala Ajith’s eagerly awaited film Viswasam will release on the same day as Petta. It is easily one of the biggest box office clashes that Kollywood has seen in recent years. Directed by an Ajith ‘viswasi’ (loyalist) Siva, the movie is set in a rural backdrop that makes it a tempting pick for the family audience during this Pongal festival.

Suriya has two films in the pipeline this year. His maiden collaboration with director Selvaraghavan, NGK, is easily one of the highly-awaited films of 2019. The first look showing Suriya styled like Che Guevara has created a lot of curiosity among movie goers. The film also stars Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi as female leads. His third film with director KV Anand has been titled Kappan (Protector). The film boasts of an all-star cast including Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Arya.

After Theri and Mersal, Vijay has again joined hands with director Atlee. The young filmmaker seems to have mastered the art of exploiting Vijay’s stardom to the hilt and satisfying the core fanbase of the star. At this point, we don’t know much details about the plot or its supporting star cast. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 63, it is said to be a sports drama that will feature about 16 new female actors.

It will be a very interesting year for Vikram. The actor last year gave two forgettable films back-to-back, Sketch and Saamy Square. This year, he has two films waiting for their release. Director Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram has generated quite the hype owing to its style quotient. The second release is director Rajesh M Selvan’s Kadaram Kondan, which is being bankrolled by Kamal Haasan.

Dhanush’s delayed film Enai Noki Paayum Thota is expected to hit the screens this year. The film’s director Gautham Menon revived the project from its deep slumber last year and finished shooting the film. However, it didn’t see the light of the day for reasons known to its filmmakers. Dhanush will be next seen in Vetrimaaran’s Asuran, which is currently in production.

National Award-winning filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s is returning to the big screen after a gap of eight years with Super Deluxe. His debut film Aaranya Kaandam (2011) brought him massive recognition but he took his own sweet time to make his second film. It is an anthology film with a star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni and Ramya Krishnan among others.

The shooting of Indian 2 will go on floors in January. The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster will bring together director Shankar and Kamal Haasan after a gap of more than 20 years. Kajal Agarwal has been roped in to play the female lead. And we are keeping our fingers crossed that Shankar finishes the film quickly and shows it to us this year without making us wait any longer.