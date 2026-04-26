No more guaranteed fees: Tamil Film Producers Council mandates revenue sharing model for big films

The Tamil film industry woke up to a significant shift on Sunday as the Tamil Film Producers Council held its general body meeting and passed a resolution that could fundamentally change how its biggest films are made and how the talent in them are paid.

According to their resolution, going forward, medium and big-budget Tamil films will be produced under a revenue-sharing model. The traditional system, in which actors and key technicians receive fixed remuneration regardless of how a film performs at the box office, will no longer apply to productions in those categories. Under the new model, the principal cast and key technicians will share both the profits and the losses with producers, directly tying their earnings to the film’s commercial outcome.