Saturday, May 29, 2021
Tamil film producer Venkat Subha passes away

Actor Prakash Raj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and others offered their condolence on the passing of veteran producer Venkat Subha.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
May 29, 2021 11:28:51 am
Venkat-Subha-FBTamil actor, producer and writer Venkat Subha pasaed away on May 29 due to Covid-19 complications. (Photo: Venkat Subha/Facebook)

Tamil film producer and writer Venkat Subha passed away in the early hours of Saturday at a private hospital in Chennai. His friend and producer T Siva took to Twitter to share the news with his followers. “With great pain, I am informing you that my friend, thinker, writer, creator, actor Venkat passed away at 12:48 am,” he wrote.

Venkat Subha had tested positive for the Covid-19 a few days ago. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment.

Many celebrities including Prakash Raj and Radikaa Sarathkumar offered their condolences and paid tribute to the veteran actor-producer.

 

 

Venkat Subha was known for his contribution to the Tamil film industry. He worked in films like Mozhi, Azhagiya Theeye and Kanda Naal Mudhal. He also acted in several Tamil TV serials.

