Tamil film producer Venkat Subha passes away

Tamil actor, producer and writer Venkat Subha pasaed away on May 29 due to Covid-19 complications. (Photo: Venkat Subha/Facebook)

Tamil film producer and writer Venkat Subha passed away in the early hours of Saturday at a private hospital in Chennai. His friend and producer T Siva took to Twitter to share the news with his followers. “With great pain, I am informing you that my friend, thinker, writer, creator, actor Venkat passed away at 12:48 am,” he wrote.

Venkat Subha had tested positive for the Covid-19 a few days ago. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment.

Many celebrities including Prakash Raj and Radikaa Sarathkumar offered their condolences and paid tribute to the veteran actor-producer.

Ahhh no. Painful .. Feeling helpless losing friends n family one by one ..life is going to be heavier with their memories..thank you venkat for being a part of my journey.. will miss you. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻rest in peace my friend pic.twitter.com/7kOaZhAPod — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 29, 2021

So very saddened to say goodbye to Venkat, his wife Subaa has been associated with me for many years in Radaan. Venkat was a kind, strong thinking person& known him for many years. Subaa fought so strongly for his recovery, heartbreaking to see he lost the fight. Prayers to all pic.twitter.com/43oorm0lvz — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 29, 2021

RIP Venkat sir. Deepest condolences to the family. — Thiru (@dir_thiru) May 29, 2021

#VenkatSubha sir – such a versatile person in the field of cinema and it’s really a huge loss. Still I could hear how much he praised about vallinam movie with his wishes. You reminds in our heart ever sir & deepest condolence to the family with respect 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Bj498Cqxat — Arivazhagan (@dirarivazhagan) May 29, 2021

Venkat Subha was known for his contribution to the Tamil film industry. He worked in films like Mozhi, Azhagiya Theeye and Kanda Naal Mudhal. He also acted in several Tamil TV serials.