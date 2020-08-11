Tamil film producer V Swaminathan dies of COVID-19

V Swaminathan jointly owned Lakshmi Movie Makers along with K Muralitharan and G Venugopal.

Days after testing positive for coronavirus, popular Tamil film producer V Swaminathan passed away at a Chennai hospital on Monday.

The members of the Tamil film industry have shared their condolences. “Lakshmi Movie Makers is one of the finest companies. I had directed Kangalal Kaidhu Sei for this banner,” said director Bharathiraja in his condolence video.

“V Swaminathan is a dear friend. And his passing due to the coronavirus infection has pained me deeply. I have lost a good friend and producer. My sympathies for his family and all the loved ones,” he added.

V Swaminathan jointly owned Lakshmi Movie Makers along with K Muralitharan and G Venugopal. He has produced several hits including Kamal Haasan’s Anbe Sivam, Dhanush’s Pudhupettai, Vijay’s Priyamudan and Bagavathi, to name a few.

Swaminathan has also done many cameos in Tamil movies. He was best known for the comedy scenes with Vadivelu.

V Swaminathan is survived by his wife Lalitha and two sons, Ashok and Ashwin.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd