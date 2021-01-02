Tamil film producer K Balu passes away

Popular Tamil film producer K Balu has passed away. He was known for bankrolling films like Prabhu and Kushboo starrer Chinna Thambi under his banner KP Films.
Actor and politician R Sarath Kumar shared on Twitter, “Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry.”
— R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) January 2, 2021
Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu shared a photo of the late producer and wrote on Twitter, “An amazing human being!! miss u uncle!! #kbfilms #balu #rip #chinnathambi my deepest condolences to the family.”
National Award-winning producer G. Dhananjayan wrote, “Shocked to hear the news of Popular Producer #KBalu sir passed away today. Very sad. Rest in Peace Balu sir.”
