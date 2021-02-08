Tamil film Pebbles wins Hivos Tiger Award at IFFR 2021

Tamil film Pebbles (Koozhangal in Tamil) has won the Hivos Tiger Award 2021 at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). The directorial debut of Vinothraj PS is only the second Indian film to win the honour in the history of the prestigious film festival. Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s S Durga was the first movie to bag this award in 2017.

The jury called Pebbles “a lesson in pure cinema captivating us with its beauty and humour, in spite of its grim subject.”

Set in the backdrop of Arittapatti, a drought-ridden village in Tamil Nadu, Pebbles follows the journey that a wife-beating alcoholic takes with his little son as he sets out to bring back his wife who has fled his abuse.

“First Production of @Rowdy_Pictures wins one of the most prestigious international award! First Tamil film to win this award,” tweeted Vignesh Shivan, who has bankrolled the film under his home production banner Rowdy Pictures.

“Can’t be happier (sic),” he added.

“Feeling emotional!!!Pebbles won the Tiger Award 2021. Our Hardwork, patience & Dream finally came true.Thank you all for your love and support (sic),” tweeted director Vinothraj PS.

Other filmmakers also took to Twitter to congratulate the team on their big win at International Film Festival Rotterdam. “This film will bring more laurels and awards for sure… Awesome start for an awesome filmmaker @PsVinothraj (sic),” tweeted Karthik Subbaraj.

Pebbles, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, stars non-professional actors in the lead roles.