Tamil film industry blacklists comedian Vadivelu

It seems like actor Vadivelu’s problems are far from over. The Producers Council has requested all its members in the Tamil film industry to not cast the popular comedian in their films in future. The ban on Vadivelu is the result of his alleged non-cooperation to sort out the differences with the makers of Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi.

Vadivelu walked out of the project earlier citing creative differences with the filmmakers. S Pictures, which is the home production banner of director Shankar, approached the producers’ council against the actor. The council was unsuccessful in settling the matter as reportedly Vadivelu was not even ready to come to the negotiation table.

The actor was asked to either resume shooting for the period drama or pay Rs 9 crore to compensate the loss incurred by the producers. But, he refused to do either and the council blacklisted him, said reports.

The conflict between Vadivelu and the producers of Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi, reportedly, broke out when the makers refused to pick the costume designer of the actor’s choice.

Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi is the sequel to Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikesi. The first film marked the debut of director Chimbu Deven and it became a big hit in 2006. Although Pulikesi was a morally bankrupt character, he became the favorite of the audience, thanks to his clownish antics.

The sequel went on floors last year amid huge hype. However, the production stopped after Vadivelu quit the project.

Vadivelu was last seen in Vijay’s 2017 film Mersal.

