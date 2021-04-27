Tamil film director Thamira dies due to Covid-19

Tamil filmmaker Thamira passed away on Monday due to Covid-19 related complications in a private hospital in Chennai. The news has sent a shock wave across the Tamil film industry, which is still recovering from the untimely death of comedy icon Vivek.

Thamira assisted legendary filmmakers like K Balachander and Bharathiraja before venturing out on his own. His debut film as a director was Rettaisuzhi, which involved some of the biggest names of Tamil cinema. While director Shankar bankrolled it, the film had Thamira’s mentors Balachander and Bharathiraja in pivotal roles. The film, which came out in 2010, did not receive encouraging reviews from the filmmakers and tanked at the box office.

We have lost another true gem. #Thamira Sir remained true to his craft and never chased fame or money. Working with him was a great gift. May his soul RIP. Heartfelt condolences to Sir’s family. pic.twitter.com/D0llFY8RWM — Ghibran (@GhibranOfficial) April 27, 2021

Absolutely shocking to hear. Very sad. Life is becoming very short for many. Director #Thamira is a fine gentleman & a good friend. Unable to accept these losses. #RIPThamira sir. You will be badly missed by us. Condolences to his family. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Take care friends. Be safe 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Qx3V8e4tZV — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) April 27, 2021

Thamira’s second movie was titled Aan Devathai, which is Tamil for Male Angel. The 2018 film had Samuthirakani, Ramya Pandian, Kavin, and Monica in the lead roles. Again it received mixed reviews from the critics and failed to make a mark at the box office.

#RIPThamira sir:(

The entire cast and crew of Aan dhevadhai have always been treated with utmost respect.He has supported me and cared for me like one of his family members and this is a personal https://t.co/4a9s62Xgpv are missed very dearly sir.Deepest condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/LJ27UrtAUC — Ramya Pandian (@iamramyapandian) April 27, 2021

Thamira has also helmed a web series called My Perfect Husband. Starring veteran actors Sathyaraj and Seetha in the lead roles, the series is set to release on Disney plus Hotstar.