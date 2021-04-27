scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Tamil film director Thamira dies due to Covid-19

Thamira assisted legendary filmmakers like K Balachander and Bharathiraja before venturing out on his own.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 27, 2021 12:35:00 pm
Thamira passed away in Chennai. (Photo: Johnson PRO/ Twitter)

Tamil filmmaker Thamira passed away on Monday due to Covid-19 related complications in a private hospital in Chennai. The news has sent a shock wave across the Tamil film industry, which is still recovering from the untimely death of comedy icon Vivek.

Thamira assisted legendary filmmakers like K Balachander and Bharathiraja before venturing out on his own. His debut film as a director was Rettaisuzhi, which involved some of the biggest names of Tamil cinema. While director Shankar bankrolled it, the film had Thamira’s mentors Balachander and Bharathiraja in pivotal roles. The film, which came out in 2010, did not receive encouraging reviews from the filmmakers and tanked at the box office.

Thamira’s second movie was titled Aan Devathai, which is Tamil for Male Angel. The 2018 film had Samuthirakani, Ramya Pandian, Kavin, and Monica in the lead roles. Again it received mixed reviews from the critics and failed to make a mark at the box office.

Thamira has also helmed a web series called My Perfect Husband. Starring veteran actors Sathyaraj and Seetha in the lead roles, the series is set to release on Disney plus Hotstar.

