Friday, May 07, 2021
Tamil film director K Bhagyaraj and his wife Poornima test positive for Covid-19

It is worth noting that Bhagyaraj and Poornima have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 7, 2021 5:38:04 pm
Shanthanu with his family. (Photo: Shanthanu /Twitter)

Actor Shanthanu on Friday announced that his parents, director K Bhagyaraj and wife Poornima, have tested positive for the coronavirus. He has also requested people who had come in contact with his family recently to get tested for the virus. “My parents #KBhagyaraj #PoornimaBhagyaraj tested POSITIVE fr #Covid19 today. All of us incl. staff hve quarantined ourselves @ home as per our doctors instructions Requesting everyone who were in contact with any of us last 10days to get tested Pls pray fr their speedy recovery (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page.

It is worth noting that Bhagyaraj and Poornima have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

On the work front, Bhagyaraj was last seen in the Tamil crime drama Ponmagal Vandhal. The film starring Jyothika in the lead role, released directly on Amazon Prime Video last year owing to the lockdown. He will next be seen in Murungakkai Chips, which stars Shantanu in the lead.

Meanwhile, Shantanu was last seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master which hit the big screens earlier this year. Starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, the film went onto become a huge hit at the box office.

