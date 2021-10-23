Tamil drama Koozhangal is India’s official entry for Oscars 2022

Tamil drama Koozhangal (Pebbles), directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, has been selected as India’s official entry for the 94th Academy Awards. The movie follows an alcoholic abusive husband who, after his long-suffering wife runs off, sets out with his young son to find her and bring her back.

Koozhangal stars a host of newcomers and is produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. Shivan shared the news of the film’s selection on Twitter.

“There’s a chance to hear this! And the Oscars goes to… Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives… #Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can’t be prouder , happier & content,” he posted on the microblogging sire.

Vinothraj said he was grateful for all the love and support.

“Could not be more happier to receive this news,” he tweeted.

Koozhangal had won the top honour, the Tiger Award for best film, at the 50th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), earlier this year. It was screened at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA). The 94th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Director Vinothraj’s first feature is inspired by an incident from his own life: his sister was thrown out of her drunken husband’s house, and had to walk miles for shelter. “The self-taught Vinothraj has given us a film which is spare, sparse and yet consistently engaging. It leaves you with much to think about, about how, sometimes, a pebble can save a life,” Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta had written about the film.