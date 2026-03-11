Renowned Tamil director-music composer Thakkali Srinivasan passes away

Renowned Tamil director and music composer Thakkali Srinivasan has passed away. He breathed his last at the age of 72 in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 10, following health complications, India Today reported. In a career spanning over two decades, he had also gained popularity as a writer, producer, and actor.

Confirming Srinivasan’s death, industry publicist Nikil Murukan wrote on social media, “Deeply regret to inform that producer-director-composer Thakkali Srinivasan passed away due to health complications in Bengaluru. His last rites will be performed in Bengaluru.”

