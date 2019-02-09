Tamil director Balakrishnan arrested for allegedly killing wife Sandhya

Chennai-based filmmaker Balakrishnan has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, cutting off her body parts and dumping them in several parts of the city.

According to an NDTV report, the filmmaker was arrested after the police identified the tattoos designed like Shiva-Parvati and a dragon on the hands of a severed body as his wife Sandhya’s hands. The police were investigating the case from the last two weeks.

The 51-year-old director confessed to committing the crime and said he murdered his wife as he doubted her loyalty, informed the police. “Based on information he gave, another part of the woman’s body was also found on Wednesday,” NDTV quoted the police as saying.

Sandhya, who was fourteen years younger to Balakrishnan, married him in the year 2000. However, according to reports, there were problems in their marriage and Sandhya left the home last year. She had even filed a domestic violence complaint against Balakrishnan. However, they got back together after a counselling session.

Balakrishnan has directed and produced a film titled Kadhal Ilavasam.