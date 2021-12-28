Tamil director Arun Vaidyanathan tests positive for coronavirus: ‘Covid is like a masala film, no logic’

Tamil filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan took to his Facebook page on Tuesday to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Arun revealed that he contracted the virus during his recent US trip. “I went to Khumb Mela, Did shoot for 28 days with 160 ppl on sets….went to Varanasi and Bodh Gaya….but once I came to US, I tested positive Covid is like a masala film – No logic! (sic),” he posted on his Facebook account

Arun Vaidyanathan made his directorial debut with crime drama Achchamundu! Achchamundu!, starring Prasanna and Sneha in the lead roles. The 2009 film revolved around a serial paedophile and the struggle of the parents of a young boy to protect him from the predator. Arun later directed films like Peruchazhi and Nibunan.

It is worth noting that Arun is among the growing list of celebrities who contracted coronavirus after a foreign trip. Recently, comedy icon Vadivelu had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Chennai from London, where he had gone to attend the pre-production work of his upcoming film Naai Sekar Returns. After coming back home, he tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. According to reports, the actor is expected to be out of the hospital soon.

Earlier, even Kamal Haasan had tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a US trip.