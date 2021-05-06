Tamil comedy actor Pandu dies of Covid-19 at 74

Popular comedy actor Pandu passed away on Thursday due to Covid-19 related complications. He and his wife Kumudha had tested positive for the virus recently and were admitted to a private hospital. His condition deteriorated on Thursday morning and he breathed his last at the hospital. He was 74.

Pandu is a household name among Tamil movie fans. He joined the film industry following in the footsteps of his brother, Idichapuli Selvaraj, who was also a well-known comedian in the industry. Before joining show business, he was pursuing his interest in painting. It is noteworthy that he played a vital role in designing the flag of the AIADMK party, which was founded by matinee icon MG Ramachandran.

Pandu made his screen debut in the 1970s. And he went onto work with leading stars and directors spanning three generations. He has shared screen space with titans like MGR and Sivaji Ganesan and went on to work with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. He has also worked with Vijay and Ajith. One of his noted roles was in the romantic drama, Kadhal Kottai. He played the sidekick to Ajith’s character in the film, which was released in 1996. The film was a huge box office hit and became a pop culture sensation at the time, establishing him as an actor.

Pandu’s other memorable role was in Vijay’s blockbuster film, Ghilli. In the 2004 action film, he played the role of a cop, and was appreciated for his performance.

He is also known for his roles in films like Gokulathil Seethai, Kaalamellam Kadhal Vaazhga, Mannava, Vaali, Poomagal Oorvalam, Jodi, James Pandu, Badri among others.

Pandu is the third member of the Tamil film fraternity to succumb to the virus in the last few weeks. Recently director Thamira and KV Anand had also died of Covid-19. Pandu is survived by his wife and three sons, Pintu, Prabhu and Panju.