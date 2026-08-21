Tamil actor Vimal spotted selling vegetables at a weekly market, see video

Tamil actor Vimal was recently spotted selling vegetables at a newly opened weekly market in Pannankombu, near his hometown Manapparai in Tiruchirappalli district. The actor, who was in the area for a film shoot, visited the market and joined local vendors, helping them sell produce.

Vimal sat down with the vendors and got involved in the actual selling, calling out prices, handling vegetables and chatting with buyers. As word spread, a crowd gathered around him, but the actor appeared unhurried and continued spending time with the locals. According to reports, he also handed Rs 500 each to some of the nearby traders before leaving.