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Tamil actor Vimal spotted selling vegetables at a weekly market, see video
Actor Vimal, who was in Tiruchirappalli for a film shoot, stopped by a weekly market in Pannankombu, the village he grew up in, and spent time selling vegetables with local vendors.
Tamil actor Vimal was recently spotted selling vegetables at a newly opened weekly market in Pannankombu, near his hometown Manapparai in Tiruchirappalli district. The actor, who was in the area for a film shoot, visited the market and joined local vendors, helping them sell produce.
Vimal sat down with the vendors and got involved in the actual selling, calling out prices, handling vegetables and chatting with buyers. As word spread, a crowd gathered around him, but the actor appeared unhurried and continued spending time with the locals. According to reports, he also handed Rs 500 each to some of the nearby traders before leaving.
சொந்த ஊர் வாரச் சந்தையில் காய்கறி விற்ற நடிகர் விமல்! இணையத்தில் வைரலாகும் வீடியோ
WeeklyMarket | Vimal | 19 August 2026#ActorVimal #NewsTamil24x7 pic.twitter.com/AdBIztO4GW
— News Tamil 24×7 (@NewsTamilTV24x7) August 19, 2026
The market visit comes less than a month after Vimal was sentenced to one year in prison by the Chennai Small Claims Court in a cheque bounce case involving Rs 4.5 crore. The case dates back to his 2018 production venture Mannar Vagaiyara, for which the actor had borrowed the amount from financier Gopi. After the film underperformed, Vimal issued a cheque to repay the loan, but it was dishonoured due to insufficient funds. The charges against Vimal were proven beyond reasonable doubt, and he was sentenced to one year in prison and ordered to repay the full amount. The court granted a one-month stay on the sentence to allow him to appeal the verdict before a higher court.
Born Ramesh Vimal Ramasamy on April 25, 1979, Vimal grew up in Pannankombu, the same village where the market visit took place. He entered the Tamil film industry in the mid-2000s, appearing in a supporting role in Priyadarshan’s Kanchivaram and a leading part in Pandiraj’s Pasanga. His breakthrough came with Kalavani, a rural romantic comedy directed by A Sarkunam. The film became a sleeper hit, earning over Rs 5 crore and establishing Vimal as a bankable name in the Tamil industry.
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He followed it up with Vaagai Sooda Vaa, Thoonga Nagaram and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, building a steady career with comedies and rural entertainers. A sequel, Kalavani 2, arrived in 2019 but did not match the original’s success. His recent output has been largely underwhelming at the box office. Vadam, his most recent theatrical release, opened on March 6, 2026, with music by D. Imman, but failed to make a commercial impact. Sandakkari, also released in 2026, drew a similar response.
Vimal is married to Akshaya since and they have three children. He has several upcoming projects in various stages of production.
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