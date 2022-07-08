Tamil actor Vikram hospitalised

Tamil actor Vikram has been admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai. Vikram’s spokesperson said the actor is undergoing treatment for fever at the private hospital.

Vikram was supposed to take part in the teaser launch of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 that is set to happen today evening in Chennai. He has played one of the lead roles in the two-part epic drama, which is written and directed by Mani Ratnam. There seems to be no change in the schedule of the event. It remains to be seen whether the makers go ahead without Vikram or postpone the event in the wake of recent developments.

On the work front, Vikram was last seen in Mahaan, which released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. The actor shared screen space with his son Dhruv Vikram in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial.