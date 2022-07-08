scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Tamil actor Vikram hospitalised

Tamil actor Vikram has been admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 8, 2022 3:19:02 pm
VikramChiyaan Vikram will be seen next in Ponniyin Selvan: I. (Photo: Vikram/Instagram)

Tamil actor Vikram has been admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai. Vikram’s spokesperson said the actor is undergoing treatment for fever at the private hospital.

Vikram was supposed to take part in the teaser launch of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 that is set to happen today evening in Chennai. He has played one of the lead roles in the two-part epic drama, which is written and directed by Mani Ratnam. There seems to be no change in the schedule of the event. It remains to be seen whether the makers go ahead without Vikram or postpone the event in the wake of recent developments.

On the work front, Vikram was last seen in Mahaan, which released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. The actor shared screen space with his son Dhruv Vikram in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft casePremium
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft case
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviourPremium
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviour
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciaryPremium
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciary

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan, saif ali khan, jeh ali khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan ‘keeps up with the Pataudis’, Saif, Ibrahim and Jeh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement