Tamil actor Venu Arvind is in ICU but not in a coma, confirm colleagues

Tamil TV actor Venu Arvind is admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Chennai after undergoing brain surgery recently. However, he has not slipped into a coma, as several media reports suggested earlier.

“There are a lot of rumours as to what is happening with Venu sir and it is bothering everyone here. Particularly Shoba ma’am, Venu’s sir wife. He is not in a coma. He went through tough times in the last seven or eight months. He had other medical issues and he also had a surgery. He is in the ICU, but he is not in a coma. He is really responding well. He’s fine. Everybody here is very positive that he is going to be discharged soon. Please don’t spread negativity,” said popular television actor Arunrajan, who has worked with Venu in the serial Vani Rani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Actor Arun Kumar Rajan (@actorarunrajan)

Television star Raadhika Sarathkumar also rubbished the reports. “It’s very sad that the media falsely say that #VenuArvind is in a coma, have been closely following his health with his wife, he was not well, now he is stabilised, a wonderful person, please pray he comes home soon ,sound and healthy. Stop wrong news (sic),” she wrote on her Twitter page.

It’s very sad that the media falsely say that #VenuArvind is in a coma, have been closely following his health with his wife, he was not well, now he is stabilised, a wonderful person, please pray he comes home soon ,sound and healthy.Stop wrong news pic.twitter.com/eWgKKCBzBR — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) July 29, 2021

Raadhika has collaborated with Venu in hit daily soap operas, including Vani Rani and Selvi / Arasi.

Venu Arvind is a household name for fans of Tamil television serials. He was a regular in the television serials created by iconic filmmaker K Balachander, Kadhal Pagadai and Kasalavu Nesam. He is known for playing mild-mannered characters in the shows. He has also appeared in supporting roles in many movies, notably in Alaipayuthey, Ennavale and Naalaiya Pozhuthum Unnodu.