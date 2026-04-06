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Tamil actor Subashini Balasubramaniyam found dead at rented apartment in Chennai: report
Known by her screen name, Shaashvi Bala, among fans, Subashini Balasubramaniyam rose to fame for her performance as the antagonist in Kayal. She had also appeared in films such as Ellaam Mela Irukuravan Paathuppan (2023) and Web (2023).
Television actor Subashini Balasubramaniyam was found dead at an apartment in Chennai. Renowned for her role in the television serial Kayal, her sudden demise has left her colleagues and fans in shock. While initial reports indicate that she died by suicide, a thorough investigation is underway to establish the exact reason that led to her death.
Originally from Sri Lanka, the 36-year-old actor took the extreme step at her rented apartment in Iyyappanthangal near Porur, Chennai on Sunday night, Times of India reported. The publication cited the police stating that she died by suicide while on a video call with her husband, Bipin Chandran, following a domestic dispute. She tied the knot with Bipin, a Bengaluru native, in April 2024.
The actor rented the apartment in a private residential complex to stay during shooting schedules in Chennai and arrived in the city early last month. On the fateful night, an argument purportedly broke out between the couple during a video call. As the fight continued, she died by suicide in front of Bipin.
He immediately alerted the apartment’s security personnel, who, in turn, informed the Porur police. Although the cops rushed to the spot and shifted her to a government hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival. Subashini’s body was later shifted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College for a postmortem examination.
Known by her screen name, Shaashvi Bala, among fans, Subashini Balasubramaniyam rose to fame for her performance as the antagonist in Kayal. She had also appeared in films such as Ellaam Mela Irukuravan Paathuppan (2023) and Web (2023).
Disclaimer: The sudden demise of a loved one can be incredibly difficult, and reports of self-harm can be deeply distressing. We urge our readers to prioritize their emotional well-being and seek support if they are feeling overwhelmed or experiencing a personal crisis. Professional help is available and can provide a safe space to navigate through challenging times.
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