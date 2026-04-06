Tamil actor Subashini Balasubramaniyam found dead at rented apartment in Chennai: report

Television actor Subashini Balasubramaniyam was found dead at an apartment in Chennai. Renowned for her role in the television serial Kayal, her sudden demise has left her colleagues and fans in shock. While initial reports indicate that she died by suicide, a thorough investigation is underway to establish the exact reason that led to her death.

Originally from Sri Lanka, the 36-year-old actor took the extreme step at her rented apartment in Iyyappanthangal near Porur, Chennai on Sunday night, Times of India reported. The publication cited the police stating that she died by suicide while on a video call with her husband, Bipin Chandran, following a domestic dispute. She tied the knot with Bipin, a Bengaluru native, in April 2024.