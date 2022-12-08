scorecardresearch
Tamil actor Siva Narayan Murthy dies at 68

Siva Narayan Murthy passed away due to ill health at 68.

Siva Narayana MurthySiva Narayana Murthy passed away at 68. (Photo: Sreedhar Pillai/Twitter)
Tamil actor Siva Narayana Murthy passed away due to ill health at 68. The late actor was often seen with Vadivelu and late actor Vivek in comic roles.

Sreedhar Pillai took to Twitter and shared, “Tamil comedy actor #SivaNarayanaMurthy (68) passed away. He appeared mostly in policeman or village chieftain comedy track along with Vadivelu or late Vivek. #omshanti”

The late actor worked in over 300 films. Siva Narayan Murthy would often appear in the role of a policeman or a village simpleton.

He is survived by his wife Pushpavalli, his sons Lokesh and Ramkumar and daughter Sreedevi. His last rites will reportedly be held in Pattukottai.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 09:36:45 am
