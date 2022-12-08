Tamil actor Siva Narayan Murthy dies at 68

Tamil actor Siva Narayana Murthy passed away due to ill health at 68. The late actor was often seen with Vadivelu and late actor Vivek in comic roles.

Sreedhar Pillai took to Twitter and shared, “Tamil comedy actor #SivaNarayanaMurthy (68) passed away. He appeared mostly in policeman or village chieftain comedy track along with Vadivelu or late Vivek. #omshanti”

Tamil comedy actor #SivaNarayanaMurthy (68) passed away. He appeared mostly in policeman or village chieftain comedy track along with Vadivelu or late Vivek.#omshanti pic.twitter.com/pRPcVvJhEc — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 8, 2022

The late actor worked in over 300 films. Siva Narayan Murthy would often appear in the role of a policeman or a village simpleton.

He is survived by his wife Pushpavalli, his sons Lokesh and Ramkumar and daughter Sreedevi. His last rites will reportedly be held in Pattukottai.