South actor Siddharth says he’s subjected to ‘targetted hate and harassment’ after Sidharth Shukla’s death

Tamil actor Siddharth took to Twitter on Thursday to share that he has been subject to “targetted hate and harassment” since the death of actor Sidharth Shukla. He shared, “Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to?” along with a screenshot of a tweet that showed his image with the caption ‘RIP Siddharth’.

Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to? pic.twitter.com/61rgN88khF — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 2, 2021

While one might think that this was just a case of fans getting confused, the replies on his Twitter timeline showed that this was not a case of fans mistaking one actor for the other. A now-deleted tweet by a troll allegedly brought out some really mean comments that have been “targetted” at Siddharth.

Hours before this tweet, Siddharth had shared the now-deleted tweet with the caption, “This tweet and the replies. Nothing should surprise us these days I guess. I’m speechless:(” The comments on this thread are still visible, and some of the replies from the previous tweet have been shared using screenshots by Twitterati.

The tweet and the reply! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0eerzelWnc — sidian (@Kristy681) September 2, 2021

While there was ample hatred on the thread, there were some who showed their support for the Rang De Basanti actor.

Bro u r a such a fantabulous actor… I love ur movies… And u r always young @Actor_Siddharth — charmant arun (@charmant019) September 2, 2021

This shows their insensitivity. They are not mocking Siddharth Shukla’s death. Just wait and in few days they will start using him for likes by posting conspiracy theories. — Puneet Sharma (@PuneetVuneet) September 2, 2021

So sorry u had to go through this… — Yashu (@ni_muh_toddungi) September 2, 2021

Siddharth is known for speaking his mind on Twitter and is usually not deterred by trolls. A few months ago, he and Hindi film actor Swara Bhasker had a hilarious exchange on Twitter wherein Sidharth mentioned that “Hindi speaking junta calling me south Ka @ReallySwara. Just to clarify…I would happily be Swara from anywhere or anytime. She’s awesome and a cutie.”

To this, Swara had replied saying, “You are India ka Siddharth and we are soooooo thankful for you! Also, hey Hottie!”