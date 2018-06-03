Tamil actor Sangeetha Balan held for running prostitution ring in Chennai

Sangeetha began her acting career as a screen actor with Tamil film Karuppu Roja in 1996. Sangeetha began her acting career as a screen actor with Tamil film Karuppu Roja in 1996.

In a shocking new scandal to hit the Tamil film industry, actor Sangeetha Balan has been held in connection with a high-level prostitution racket.

According to several media reports, she was arrested for allegedly running the sex racket at a private resort in Panayur in Chennai. The police who raided the resort on a tip-off has also reportedly rescued three other young women from different states. It is being reported that many other actors were involved in the scandal.

Sangeetha was arrested along with one Suresh. Both the suspects were produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore.

Sangeetha began her acting career as a screen actor with Tamil film Karuppu Roja in 1996. Since then she has played supporting cast in numerous Tamil films. She has also been a part of several television programmes.

She is popular for playing a kind-hearted mother-in-law in hit TV show Vani Rani, which has actor Radhika Sarathkumar playing a double role. She has also acted in serials such as Karuppu Roja and Tamilsevanum Thaniyar Anjalum among others.

