Tamil actor Ruben Jay passes away

Ruben Jay was 54. (Photo: Facebook.com/ruben.jay.7).

Popular Tamil actor-writer Ruben Jay passed away on Tuesday. He was 54.

According to reports, he was diagnosed with lung cancer recently and was undergoing treatment for the same. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Trichy.

Ruben Jay regularly collaborated with director Dharani. Some of his noted roles were in Vijay’s Ghilli and Vikram’s Dhool, which were helmed by Dharani. Besides playing supporting roles, he had also worked as a scriptwriter for several movies. Jay was also known for playing a role in Tamil soap opera Annamalai, which had Sivakumar and Raadhika Sarathkumar in the lead roles.

Ruben Jay is survived by his wife Sangeetha.

