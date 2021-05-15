Tamil actor Pawnraj passes away

May 15, 2021 6:44:17 pm
Tamil actor Pawnraj passed away on Saturday in Chennai following a heart attack.
The news of Pawnraj’s demise was shared by filmmaker Ponram on Twitter.
#RIPPawnraj வருத்தப்படாத வாலிபர் சங்கம் ரஜினிமுருகன், போன்ற படங்களில் நடித்தவரும் எனது கோ டைரக்டருமான பவுன்ராஜ் ஹார்ட் அட்டாக்கில் இறந்து விட்டார் அவருக்கு ஆழ்ந்த இரக்கங்கள் pic.twitter.com/uxOdKTHp2z
Pawnraj was best known for his performance in films like Varuthapadadha Vaalibar Sangam, Rajini Murugan and Seema Raja. His performance in Rajini Murugan, especially the Maduraikkaran scene, remains etched in fans’ memories.
As soon as the news of Pawnraj’s demise emerged online, many film buffs mourned the loss. “One more heartbreaking news for us,” wrote a fan on Twitter. “2021 is adding up to its name of the WORST year,” mentioned another fan of Pawnraj.
Besides acting, Pawnraj worked as an assistant to filmmaker Ponram.
