Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica dies by suicide

Actor Pauline Jessica was last seen in the Tamil film Vaidha. The police is investigating her death.

Pauline Jessica was found dead on September 18.

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica, popularly known by her stage name Deepa, died by suicide on September 18. She was found hanging in her Chennai apartment, reported ANI. The actor, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was last seen in the movie Vaidha.

The police were summoned to the scene by her neighbours. Her body was sent for an autopsy to the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai.

ANI quoted the police as saying, “We are investigating the alleged suicide of popular actor Pauline Jessica from all sides and are taking the help of CCTV.” The police also confirmed that they have recovered a suicide letter in which the late actor mentioned a failed relationship.

Pauline also acted in director Mysskin’s hit thriller Thupparivalan. She also did a few TV shows.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 10:20:53 am
Rupee rises 16 paise to 79.65 against US dollar in early trade

