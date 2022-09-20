Tamil actor Pauline Jessica dies by suicide

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica, popularly known by her stage name Deepa, died by suicide on September 18. She was found hanging in her Chennai apartment, reported ANI. The actor, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was last seen in the movie Vaidha.

The police were summoned to the scene by her neighbours. Her body was sent for an autopsy to the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai.

ANI quoted the police as saying, “We are investigating the alleged suicide of popular actor Pauline Jessica from all sides and are taking the help of CCTV.” The police also confirmed that they have recovered a suicide letter in which the late actor mentioned a failed relationship.

Pauline also acted in director Mysskin’s hit thriller Thupparivalan. She also did a few TV shows.