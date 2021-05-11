Tamil actor Nellai Siva passes away

Tamil actor Nellai Siva passed away on Tuesday evening in his home town Panakudi in Tirunelveli, following a heart attack. He was 69.

Nellai Siva made his silver screen debut in 1985 with the Pandiarajan directorial Aan Paavam. He went on to star in films like Vetri Kodi Kattu, Mahaprabhu, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Kannum Kannum, Saamy, Anbe Sivam, Thirupaachi and Kireedam, among others. Siva also acted in TV shows Pandiyan Stores and Mama Mapillai.

Nellai Siva was last seen in Trisha-starrer Paramapadham Vilayattu, which released on Disney Plus Hotstar in April.

More details awaited.