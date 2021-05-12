Tamil actor Maran passes away due to Covid-19 complications

May 12, 2021 2:39:20 pm
Tamil actor Maran passed away on Wednesday due to Covid-19 complications. He was 48.
Maran came into the limelight after playing Vijay’s friend in superhit Ghilli. He was also known for featuring in films like Kuruvi, Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Vettaikaaran, Thalai Nagaram and Ezhumalai. The actor was recently seen in the Pa Ranjith directorial Sarpatta Parambarai.
Pa Ranjith took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Maran. The translation of his Tamil tweet reads, “Unbearable sorrow..Maran anna who always showers unbridled love. Your daughter is crying that she did not even see your face!! I have no words to pacify !! Be safe, guys!!”
கடக்க முடியாத துயரம்..எப்போதும் கட்டுகடங்காத அன்பை பொழியும் மாறன் அண்ணாவே, உன் முகத்தை கூட காட்டவில்லை என்று உன் மகள் அழுகிறாள் ணா!! என்னிடம் தேற்றுவதற்கு வார்த்தைகள் இல்லை!! நண்பர்களே பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள் !! pic.twitter.com/ZuS2EF2u8c
— pa.ranjith (@beemji) May 12, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to #Maran Anna’s family and friends. Can’t believe this. Will miss you anna #RIP pic.twitter.com/4xKjFj2iSP
— Arya (@arya_offl) May 12, 2021
Arya, who worked with Maran in Sarpatta Parambarai, tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences to #Maran Anna’s family and friends. Can’t believe this. Will miss you anna #RIP.”
