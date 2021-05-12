Tamil actor Maran passes away due to Covid-19 complications

Tamil actor Maran passed away on Wednesday due to Covid-19 complications. He was 48.

Maran came into the limelight after playing Vijay’s friend in superhit Ghilli. He was also known for featuring in films like Kuruvi, Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Vettaikaaran, Thalai Nagaram and Ezhumalai. The actor was recently seen in the Pa Ranjith directorial Sarpatta Parambarai.

Pa Ranjith took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Maran. The translation of his Tamil tweet reads, “Unbearable sorrow..Maran anna who always showers unbridled love. Your daughter is crying that she did not even see your face!! I have no words to pacify !! Be safe, guys!!”

Heartfelt condolences to #Maran Anna’s family and friends. Can’t believe this. Will miss you anna #RIP pic.twitter.com/4xKjFj2iSP — Arya (@arya_offl) May 12, 2021

