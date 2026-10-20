Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh, nephew of composer Deva, dies at 37

Noted Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh, nephew of legendary composer Deva, died on Tuesday, October 20, at the age of 37. He had reportedly been unwell for some time and died at a private hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This is the second tragedy that has struck Karthik’s family in less than a week, following the demise of his paternal uncle Deva, who reportedly died of a heart attack.

For those who are not aware, Karthik was the son of Sabesh, one half of the renowned music composer duo Sabesh-Murali, who were the brothers of Deva. Sabesh died in 2025.

Check Out | Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Updates: Rajinikanth’s actioner set to cross Rs 500 crore mark