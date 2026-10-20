Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh, nephew of composer Deva, dies at 37

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Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh, nephew of legendary music composer Deva, died at 37 in Chennai.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readKochiOct 20, 2026 05:53 PM IST
Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh, nephew of legendary music composer Deva, died at 37 in Chennai.Karthik was the son of Sabesh, one half of the renowned music director duo Sabesh–Murali, who were brothers of Deva. (Credit: X/@BollywoodH)
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Noted Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh, nephew of legendary composer Deva, died on Tuesday, October 20, at the age of 37. He had reportedly been unwell for some time and died at a private hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This is the second tragedy that has struck Karthik’s family in less than a week, following the demise of his paternal uncle Deva, who reportedly died of a heart attack.

For those who are not aware, Karthik was the son of Sabesh, one half of the renowned music composer duo Sabesh-Murali, who were the brothers of Deva. Sabesh died in 2025.

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After the news of Karthik’s death broke, several Tamil film industry celebrities, including actors Jai and Ramesh Thilak, visited his house to pay their final respects to him. Videos showing them at his residence have since been doing the rounds on social media.

Karthik Sabesh was known for his roles in movies such as Dum (2003), Vallavan (2006), Kulir 100° (2009), and Pattathu Yaanai (2013), among others.

He is survived by his wife, Ramya Karthik, and two daughters.

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With Karthik’s death, a deeper pall of gloom has descended on his family, which is yet to come to terms with Deva’s demise. Widely regarded as one of the most beloved composers in Tamil cinema, Deva crafted music for more than 400 films and also worked in the Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries.

Hours after Deva’s death, ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth arrived at his dear friend and longtime collaborator’s residence in T Nagar, Chennai, with tears in his eyes. Chief Minister Vijay called Deva’s death an “irreplaceable loss” and stated that his music would remain a part of film history. Vijay also visited Deva’s family on Saturday, October 17.

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