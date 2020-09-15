Tamil actor Florent C Pereira passes away

Florent C Pereira made his debut in Tamil cinema with Pudhiya Geethai (2003). (Photo: Seenu Ramasamy/Twitter)

Tamil actor Florent C Pereira passed away in Chennai on Monday evening. He was 67. Pereira breathed his last at the city’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The demise of Pereira has left the Tamil film fraternity shocked. Many took to social media to pay tribute to the actor. Filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy, who directed Pereira in Idam Porul Yaeval, wrote on Twitter, “I can’t believe this. Film Actor. Kalaignar TV Ex GM. Good hearted soulful. Mr. Florent Perera you are in the midst of us. RIP. My deepest condolences to his family & Friends.”

My deepest condolence to his family & Friends.#CoronavirusPandemic @DrBrianPereira #Alexanderpereira pic.twitter.com/90LywUVIXG — Seenu Ramasamy (@seenuramasamy) September 14, 2020

Actor Florent Periera passed away due to Corona in Rajeeve gandhi hospital around 10pm! May His Souls rest in peace💐✨ pic.twitter.com/GhsX4SBOcw — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) September 15, 2020

Florent C Pereira made his debut in Tamil cinema with Pudhiya Geethai (2003), starring Vijay in the lead role. He shot to fame with director Prabhu Solomon’s Kayal (2014). He went on to act in movies like Dharmadurai, VIP 2, Raja Manthiri, Thodari, Mupparimanam, Kodiveeran, Enkitta Mothathe, Sathriyan, Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam, Nagesh Thiraiyarangam and Taramaniand.

Besides films, Florent C Pereira worked with Win TV, Kalaignar TV and Vijay TV.

