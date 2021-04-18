Tamil actor Atharvaa tests positive for Covid-19, quarantining at home

Atharvaa is only the latest celebrity to contract the coronavirus. (Photo: Atharvaa/Instagram)

Tamil actor Atharvaa has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to social media to inform his fans and well-wishers about the news. Atharvaa is the son of the late Tamil and Kannada actor Murali and grandson of late director S Siddalingaiah.

He said in a statement he posted on social media, “After having some mild symptoms, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m currently quarantined at home taking all the necessary precautions. Hope to make a full recovery and be back in action soon.”

Atharvaa is only the latest celebrity to contract the coronavirus. Many other celebs like Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar among others have tested positive for the virus in the last few weeks.

The Covid-19 cases in the country are on a staggering rise over the last couple of months in what is said to be the second wave of the coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 2,61,500 new cases and 1,501 deaths. There are 1,47,88,109 actives cases at the moment.

On April 15, India became only the second country to cross the mark of 200,000 cases in a single day. At the time of writing, 1,77,150 Indians have lost their lives to the pandemic.

Atharvaa debuted in the film industry with 2010’s Baana Kaathadi. He was last seen in 2019’s Gaddalakonda Ganesh, his Telugu film debut.

He is also known for Bala’s Paradesi, Elred Kumar’s Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal, among others. For his performance in Paradesi, he was bestowed with the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in Tamil.