Arun Vijay tests positive for Covid, says he is under home quarantine

Actor Arun Vijay on Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his social media accounts and made the announcement.

He wrote, “This is to inform you’ll that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and following all the safety protocols as per my doctor’s advice. Thanks for all the love.. Stay safe & take care everyone (sic),” he tweeted.

Arun is among the growing list of celebrities who contracted the virus recently. Earlier, comedy icon Vadivelu had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Chennai from London, after attending the pre-production work of his upcoming film Naai Sekar Returns. After returning home, he tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

Prior to this, Kamal Haasan had also tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a US trip. Both Kamal and Vadivelu have made a full recovery. Recently, Telugu actor Manoj Manchu had also tested positive for the virus.

There has been a sharp spike in the number of covid cases in the country. Owing to the fear of the onset of the third wave of the virus, the state governments have already announced various measures to contain the spread. On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government announced a slew of restrictions, including night curfews and full lockdown on Sunday. The cinema halls are allowed to function with 50 per cent of their capacity.

On the work front, Arun Vijay will be next seen Yaanai and Boxer.