scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Must Read

Arun Vijay tests positive for Covid, says he is under home quarantine

Arun Vijay is among the growing list of celebrities who contracted coronavirus recently. Earlier, comedy icon Vadivelu and Kamal Haasan had tested positive for Covid-19.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
January 5, 2022 7:09:30 pm
Arun Vijay to collaborate with Karthick Naren?Arun Vijay is under home quarantine.

Actor Arun Vijay on Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his social media accounts and made the announcement.

He wrote, “This is to inform you’ll that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and following all the safety protocols as per my doctor’s advice. Thanks for all the love.. Stay safe & take care everyone (sic),” he tweeted.

Also Read |Why Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is yet to break even in its home Andhra Pradesh: How cinema theatre ticket prices are affecting industry

Arun is among the growing list of celebrities who contracted the virus recently. Earlier, comedy icon Vadivelu had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Chennai from London, after attending the pre-production work of his upcoming film Naai Sekar Returns. After returning home, he tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Prior to this, Kamal Haasan had also tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a US trip. Both Kamal and Vadivelu have made a full recovery. Recently, Telugu actor Manoj Manchu had also tested positive for the virus.

There has been a sharp spike in the number of covid cases in the country. Owing to the fear of the onset of the third wave of the virus, the state governments have already announced various measures to contain the spread. On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government announced a slew of restrictions, including night curfews and full lockdown on Sunday. The cinema halls are allowed to function with 50 per cent of their capacity.

On the work front, Arun Vijay will be next seen Yaanai and Boxer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone birthday Covid-19 year changed her 'fundamentally as a person family ranveer
‘I was unrecognisable physically…’: Deepika Padukone on getting Covid-19, how it changed her fundamentally

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 05: Latest News

Advertisement