Tamannaah Bhatia’s next is a horror comedy

Tamannaah Bhatia, whose latest release was Kanne Kalaimane opposite Udhayanidhi Stalin, has signed her next, a horror-comedy, directed by Rohin Venkatesan of Adhe Kangal fame.

According to sources, this will be a female-centric film like Devi. Interestingly, we hear, the actress will not have any love interest.

Recently, Hansika Motwani also announced that she was going to be a part of Partner, in which she won’t be paired with any actor.

While the music of this untitled project will be scored by Ghibran, the star cast includes comedians Yogi Babu, Munishkanth and Mansoor Ali Khan.

The technical crew comprises of editor Leo John Paul and cinematographer Dani Raymond of Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada fame.

This project will go on floors in a few weeks once Tamannaah Bhatia wraps her existing commitments.

Sources say the shooting will begin post-May.

On the film front, Tamannaah Bhatia has Devi 2, besides the Telugu remake of Queen, Mahalakshmi, Sye Narasimha Reddy and other projects, up for the release.