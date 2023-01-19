scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer, looks ethereal in her first still from film

Tamannaah Bhatia is the latest addition to the upcoming Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer which is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

jailerTamannaah Bhatia's first look from the film Jailer was released today. (Photo: Sun Pictures)
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has joined the stellar cast of the film Jailer and her first look was released on Thursday. The cast of the Rajinikanth-starrer is growing week by week with the latest additions being Tamannaah and Telugu comedian Sunil. 

Evil-eyed fans on the internet are already speculating that Tamannaah’s still is from a song. They also discussed the possibility of Mohanlal, Sunil and  Tamannaah’s costumes being from different periods. One of the fans wrote, “Looks like retro flashback to me. Costumes of Mohanlal , Sunil , Tamanah looks like a different period… #Thalaivar #SuperStar #Jailer.” Another commented, “Star casts looks very impressive ❤massy,classy & gorgeous artists joining  #Thalaivar @rajinikanth in the sets of #Jailer.”

The special teaser of Jailer was released on Rajinikanth’s birthday and the makers introduced the actor’s character Muthuvel Pandian. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will also mark the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Mohanlal. Mohanlal’s first look from the film was released a few days ago. 

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar will also be making his Tamil debut with Jailer. According to reports, the actor is the antagonist of the film. Reports about Sivakarthikeyan joining the cast surfaced online when the actor was spotted on the sets of Jailer. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

