Saturday, September 08, 2018
Tamannaah Bhatia to star in Sundar C’s next

Tamannaah Bhatia has signed director-actor Sundar C's yet untitled Tamil film. The actor will be seen next in the Teulgu remake of Queen.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: September 8, 2018 6:57:26 pm
Tamannaah Bhatia tamil movie Tamannah Bhatia has been roped in for a Tamil film.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is excited to have signed acclaimed director-actor Sundar C’s yet untitled Tamil action film, which will see her share screen space with her Kaththi Sandai co-star Vishal.

Trident Arts have come forward to fund the project, which will take off around Pongal holidays in January 2019. After the Baahubali series, this will be Tamannaah’s most anticipated role in the action genre.

Tamannaah said in a statement: “I have signed this project and I’m very excited to be working with Sundar sir. This entire year has been very hectic for me and I’m happy to be doing such diverse forms of cinema and not just being typecast into one genre.”

This apart, the actor is currently working on the Telugu remake of Queen, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Kanne Kalaimanne and F2 Fun and Frustrating.

Her Kunal Kohli-directed film featuring Sundeep Kishan which she shot for last year will be releasing this year

